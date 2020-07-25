The South African government remains concerned over attacks on farms, Minister of Police Bheki Cele said on Friday amid a surge in farm attacks amid COVID-19.

“We believe a holistic approach to attacks on farms will go a long way in enhancing rural safety,” Cele said in his Budget Vote Speech in Parliament.

It was the first time for a senior government official to publicly address increased farm murders since the COVID-19 lockdown, enforced in late March, during which more farm murders have taken place.

But the minister refrained from committing more police patrols to rural communities, as strongly requested by farmers.

He, instead, stressed the role of the National Rural Safety Strategy (NRSS) which provides for Rural Safety Priority Committees to function at national, provincial, district and station levels.

The NRSS empowers all role players in the rural and farming community, departmental and civil society, to get involved in the committees, Cele said.

These committees involve the participation of the South African National Defence Force, Organized Agriculture, the departments of agriculture, rural development and land reform as well as traditional affairs working alongside the South African Police Service, said Cele.

The committees will meet on a regular basis to monitor incidents of violent crime and establish trends and new developments and plan interventions, according to Cele.

The reviewed strategy also aims to redirect effective capacity both human and physical capabilities to where they are needed most in rural areas, he said.

The NRSS, which was launched in October 2019 and implemented on April 1 this year, will end on March 31, 2025.

“Community participation in the fight against crime is of paramount importance hence community outreach programs are always supported and funded in this regard,” Cele said.

This year, during the COVID-19 lockdown period, the country has seen a sharp increase in attacks on farms and smallholdings.

Between April and June, 12 farm murders and 88 attacks were reported, with 17 farm attacks, and one murder in April, 19 attacks and four murders in May and 56 attacks and seven murders in June, according to the opposition Democratic Alliance (DA).

The DA has requested a debate of national importance in the National Assembly so as to pool collective wisdom and find solutions to this scourge.

But according to the party, there has been scant comment from the government, indicating that it is not paying any attention to this problem at all.

In South Africa, one of the countries that have the highest crime rate in the world, the rise in farm murders has become a focus of attention. Enditem

