South African government urged for meritocracy in appointing heads of SOEs

The South African Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SACCI) on Monday urged the government to put the best qualified and professional individuals in charge of the state-owned enterprises (SOEs) to grow the economy.

The government has been charging the leadership of the SOEs over the years due to corruption or other reasons, the SACCI said in a statement, expressing concerns over the instability in the SOEs’ leadership.

“We have, over the years, urged the government to bring a level of professionalism and an acceptable scientific process in handling selection, recruitment, performance management, people development and an empowering and motivating employee relations environment in the SOEs and relevant public sector institutions,” said the SACCI.

The SACCI said there is no evidence that the South African government uses credible scientific template to make leadership appointments in a consistent manner, and the instability in the SOEs has negative implications for the economy.