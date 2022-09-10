South African government urges SEZs to play role in economic growth

A senior South African government official said here on Friday that the special economic zones (SEZs) and industrial parks are critical for the country’s industrialization and economic growth.

Fikile Majola, the Deputy Minister of Trade, Industry and Competition, made the remarks while addressing the SEZs CEO’s Forum and Spatial Industrial Development Strategy consultation.

“For these SEZs and parks to contribute immensely to the industrialization and economic growth of the country, all spheres of the government will need to urgently consolidate their efforts in ensuring that the potential of all SEZs is realized. The overall success of the proposed Spatial Industrial Development (SID) strategy is linked to the performance of both the existing and proposed SEZs. The new SID approach will not succeed unless we improve performance in each of the SEZs,” said Majola.

He said the government is implementing the district development model and streamlining all spatial industrial development support measures under a single plan within each district municipality in the country, emphasizing that they want to promote industrialization, create employment and build an inclusive economy.

“We need to ensure that provinces support the programs and they are ready to play a leadership role in planning, developing and managing SEZs, among other things. It is imperative to secure funding commitment from the other spheres of government as this remains a challenge,” he said.

The SEZs have the potential to propel the development of world-class production facilities that can leverage the continents’ varied comparative advantages, said Majola. Enditem