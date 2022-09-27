South African health department wants healthcare facilities to be exempt from load shedding

South Africa’s Minister of Health Joe Phaahla is engaging relevant stakeholders for the healthcare facilities to be exempt from load shedding, said the department of health on Monday.

“The minister has been engaging with the relevant authorities and entities including the Minister of Public Enterprises, Eskom and Municipalities on the processes to be followed in order to exempt health facilities from load shedding,” said Foster Mohale, department of health spokesperson.

South Africa has been experiencing erratic electricity supply with a day with no electricity for six hours at times.

He said they are concerned about load shedding and are assessing its impacts on the provision of health care services across the country.

“The minister has been working on alternative additional sources over-above the generators,” Mohale said.

The Health Professions Council of South Africa last week made a similar call, saying load shedding is putting the lives of patients at risk.

President Cyril Ramaphosa last week also held a meeting with the cabinet to discuss the problem of electricity shortage which affects economic growth. Enditem