South African healthcare system impacted by COVID-19

South Africa’s efforts to address the burden of COVID-19 have had a negative effect on non-COVID-19 patients and affected the provision of health care generally, said the country’s Health Minister Joe Phaahla.

The routine care for non-communicable diseases (NCDs) was significantly impacted, Phaahla said at a conference on Monday, noting that healthcare workers were reassigned to COVID-19 services while follow-up appointments for patients with NCDs were postponed.

“Delays in diagnosis, monitoring, and treatment of NCDs, particularly at primary health care level, had potentially severe implications for people living with NCDs,” he said.

Maternal and neonatal mortality, which are key health system indicators, have shown increases during the pandemic, according to the minister. Enditem