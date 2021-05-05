South Africa’s The Pretoria High Court has awarded the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) a restraint order valued at 1.4 billion rand (about 98 million U.S. dollars) against former Eskom executives and former Tubular Construction Projects contractors who are implicated in corruption, said the NPA on Tuesday.

These include former Eskom senior manager for capital contracts, France Hlakudi and company’s former group executive for group capital, Abram Masango. There are also former Tubular Construction Projects CEO, Antonio Trindade, businessman Maphoko Kgomoeswana, former Tubular Holdings executive advisor, Michael Lomas and six companies owned by these individuals.

“The preservation order was served and enforced on all the accused in Mpumalanga, Gauteng and Limpopo provinces earlier today. In addition, their spouses’ assets and their family trusts were included in the restraint order. The freezing order prohibits them from dealing in any manner with any of their realizable property,” said NPA Investigating Directorate (ID) spokesperson Sindisiwe Seboka.

Hlakudi, Trindade, Masango, Maphoko and Lomas face charges of fraud and corruption. Kgomoeswana faces an additional charge of money laundering. Their trail is scheduled to start on June 1.

Seboka said, “Lomas, a resident of the United Kingdom, was arrested last month and appeared in court in London on the charges he is facing in South Africa. The process of his extradition back to the country started last month and this matter will return to the London Westminster Magistrates’ Court on May 20, for case management.”

The suspects are implicated in corrupt activities in the construction of the Kusile power project. Many former senior officials in Eskom are being probed while some are facing criminal charges. Enditem