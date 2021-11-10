South African labor federation calls for effective budget

The Congress of South African Trade Unions (COSATU) on Monday called on the Treasury to present the Medium Term Budget Policy Statement (MTBPS) which would help grow the economy and create jobs.

Cosatu was commenting on the MTBPS which is scheduled to be presented to parliament by finance minister Enoch Godongwana on Thursday. Cosatu said Godongwana should come up with an austerity-focused budget to lead to economic recovery, remedy underperforming state-owned enterprises and corruption.

“They need to table an MTBPS that will ignite the economy, stabilize the state and provide relief to workers and the unemployed. This MTBPS should be about saving and creating jobs. Government must lead the way when it comes to employment creation,” said Cosatu national spokesperson Sizwe Pamla.

He called on the government to extend the Special COVID-19 Social Relief of Distress (SRD) Grant of R350 rand (23 U.S. dollars) per month beyond March 2022 and cut some packages given to underperforming ministers, premiers, mayors, and state-owned enterprises executives.

“Cosatu wants the government to strengthen the ban on politicians doing business with the state to include their spouses and children, as well as the leaders of ruling political parties. We want additional resources for the South African Revenue Service to tackle tax evasion, enforce customs collections on imports, implement lifestyle audits for politicians and the wealthy,” Pamla said. Enditem