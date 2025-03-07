South African Markets Defy Mixed Signals as Trade Surplus Offsets U.S. Aid Cut

South African equities edged higher this week, with the benchmark FTSE Top 40 Index nearing the 81,000-point mark, though sectoral turbulence revealed pockets of caution among investors.

While 13 of 20 sectors closed in the red—dragged by a 7.4% slump in Powerfleet Inc.—technology services firms like Metrofile Holdings and Naspers surged over 5%, underscoring a market split between innovation-driven gains and broader economic hesitations.

The rally comes alongside improved macroeconomic fundamentals. South Africa’s current account deficit narrowed sharply to 0.4% of GDP in Q4 2024, down from 0.8% the prior quarter, as export revenues bolstered a trade surplus that doubled to 3% of GDP for the year. Analysts suggest this fiscal tightening could cushion against external shocks, particularly in export-heavy industries like mining and manufacturing.

Yet looming geopolitical risks threaten to disrupt the fragile optimism. The U.S. suspension of aid to South Africa, tied to a contentious executive order by President Trump, has injected fresh uncertainty into investor sentiment. While the move is framed as temporary, markets fear prolonged friction could strain bilateral trade ties, which accounted for $15 billion in goods exchanged last year.

“The equity rally is walking a tightrope,” said one Johannesburg-based trader. “Strong exports and sector-specific tech momentum are propping up indices, but the U.S. aid freeze is a wildcard. If tensions escalate, sectors reliant on foreign capital or supply chains could see profit-taking.”

For now, the shrinking current account deficit offers a buffer, but volatility is expected as traders weigh domestic resilience against global headwinds. With tech stocks leading gains and energy shares lagging, the market’s split personality reflects both South Africa’s evolving economic landscape and its vulnerability to external political gambits.