South African minister calls on African countries to collaborate to showcase offerings

Africa Tourism Indaba will provide a platform to exhibit what African countries can offer and collaborate to do business, said South Africa’s Tourism Minister Lindiwe Sisulu on Tuesday at Africa’s Travel Indaba.

“Africa’s Travel Indaba will showcase our potential to grow tourism, and elevate Africa as a premium global destination. This is the continent’s leading travel trade show and the foremost business platform, geared at reconnecting the tourism sector in person whilst networking and doing business which will contribute to the much-needed recovery of our sector on the continent,” she said.

Sisulu said 634 exhibitors from 18 African countries will showcase their products and experiences while 625 buyers from various parts of the world to come to experience the diverse, authentic African products and experiences.

Sisulu urged African countries to work together to improve the tourism sector.

“We can breathe again and live again. As we do business, we must remember that our continent is also our own market. All countries in Africa have potential for domestic tourism growth. Intra-continental tourism from Africa’s rapidly growing economies and growing middle class is an opportunity begging to be explored. We need improved collaborative efforts between our countries to achieve this,” she said.

KwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala welcomed the exhibition, saying it will help revive the economy after the devastating effects of COVID-19 and recent floods which left 435 dead. He invited attendees to explore what KwaZulu-Natal and the country can offer in terms of tourism. Enditem