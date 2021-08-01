South African minister welcomes assistance to vandalized radio stations

South Africa’s Minister of Communications and Digital Technologies Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams on Monday welcomed pledges and donations toward rebuilding community radio stations that were vandalized during the recent spate of looting in the country.

“As the Ministry of Communications and Digital Technologies, and the custodian of broadcasting policy in the country, we acknowledge the contribution made by the public to rebuild these community radio stations, which play an important role in disseminating relevant and necessary information to listeners,” Ndabeni-Abrahams.

She said Alex FM, Ntokozo FM, Mams FM and Westside FM were destroyed during the unrest last week.

“It is regrettable that much-needed network infrastructure is being destroyed. The country currently needs resilient and high-speed connectivity for every citizen, to enable them to participate meaningfully in the digital economy. Furthermore, mobile telephony is crucial in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic,” she said. Enditem