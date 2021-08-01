South African minister welcomes assistance to vandalized radio stations

By
xinhuanet.com
-
0
91
Protestors are dispersed by police during a protest against the incarceration of former president Jacob Zuma in Johannesburg, South Africa, July 11, 2021. The South African police said on Sunday that they have arrested 62 people in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng Province as people protested against the incarceration of former president Jacob Zuma. TO GO WITH
Protestors are dispersed by police during a protest against the incarceration of former president Jacob Zuma in Johannesburg, South Africa, July 11, 2021. The South African police said on Sunday that they have arrested 62 people in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng Province as people protested against the incarceration of former president Jacob Zuma. TO GO WITH "S. African police arrest 62 after violent protests" (Photo by Yeshiel/Xinhua) Draft note Comment ID： 101002021071190001636 Width： 2867 Altitude： 1870 Archive ID： PEA01454532 Importance ID： 5.0 Issue time： 2021-07-11 14:07:18 Tag： violent protests africa johannesburg Jacob Zuma South Africa Gauteng Province Expand↓ English name of author： unreguser Word number： 489 Keyword ： wn,jt Identity CNML： XxjpbeE007416_20210711_PEPFN0.xml Column： Photo. English Photo Service Articles recommended AU chairperson condemns surge of violence in South Africa 117 killed in violent protests in S. Africa Death toll from S. Africa's unrest rises to 337 S. Africa deploys army to quell violent protests, looting Images recommended SOUTH AFRICA-JOHANNESBURG-VIOLENT PROTESTS SOUTH AFRICA-JOHANNESBURG-VIOLENT PROTESTS Videos recommended GLOBALink | 117 killed in violent protests in S. Africa GLOBALink | 117 killed in violent protests in S. Africa

South Africa’s Minister of Communications and Digital Technologies Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams on Monday welcomed pledges and donations toward rebuilding community radio stations that were vandalized during the recent spate of looting in the country.

“As the Ministry of Communications and Digital Technologies, and the custodian of broadcasting policy in the country, we acknowledge the contribution made by the public to rebuild these community radio stations, which play an important role in disseminating relevant and necessary information to listeners,” Ndabeni-Abrahams.

She said Alex FM, Ntokozo FM, Mams FM and Westside FM were destroyed during the unrest last week.

“It is regrettable that much-needed network infrastructure is being destroyed. The country currently needs resilient and high-speed connectivity for every citizen, to enable them to participate meaningfully in the digital economy. Furthermore, mobile telephony is crucial in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic,” she said. Enditem

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here