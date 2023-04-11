South African NGO calls on government to combat corruption

South Africa’s Corruption Watch, a non-governmental organization, on Tuesday called on the government to take decisive actions to combat corruption as the complaints of corruption are rising in the country.

Corruption Watch received 2,168 complaints of corruption last year, nearly a quarter of which are related to problems with graft in the mining industry, the organization said in its 11th annual corruption report.

Since 2012, it has received over 38,000 reports alleging corruption in various sectors, Corruption Watch said.

Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal and Free State are the top three South African provinces in terms of the number of corruption complaints, according to the report.