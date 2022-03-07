South African Non-Communicable Diseases Report 2021 – ResearchAndMarkets.com

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “South African Non-Communicable Diseases (NCD) Report 2021” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

Although the COVID-19 pandemic continues to dominate local and global discourse in terms of research and treatment, non-communicable diseases continue to have a significant negative impact on global health.

Major Non-Communicable Diseases, such as Cardiovascular Disease, Cancers, and Diabetes Mellitus continue to have a significant impact on the global population, with associated rises in terms of prevalence and mortality rates.

Continuing global medical research and advancements are being conducted in terms of the major non-communicable diseases. These advances are being made across all of the major Non-Communicable Diseases affecting South Africa, including the likes of Diabetes Mellitus, Cerebrovascular Disease, and Cancers.

This report provides a dynamic synthesis of medical research, examining global and South African prevalence, current treatment, new medical research and advancements for these major NCDs: Cardiovascular Diseases, Hyperlipidemia, Hypertension, Cerebrovascular Diseases, Diabetes Mellitus, Cancer, Rheumatoid Arthritis, Alzheimer’s Disease, Parkinson’s Disease.

The South African Non-Communicable Diseases Industry Landscape Report 2021 provides a holistic overview of the global and South African market and will help answer the following questions:

For the Global and South African Burden of Diseases Sections

What are the global and South African health indicators? (mortality, life expectancy, and fertility)

What is the global and South African burden of disease?

What are the global and South African top 10 causes of death?

What are the characteristics of the leading global and South African communicable and non-communicable causes of death?

What is the global and South African prevalence and mortality rate of COVID-19?

For the Non-Communicable Diseases Section:

What are the definitions and characteristics of each of the Non-Communicable Diseases?

What are the demographics and prevalence for each of the Non-Communicable Diseases?

What are the current treatments used for each of the Non-Communicable Diseases?

What are the latest new treatments, research, and medical advancements for each of the Non-Communicable Diseases?

This report covers the following categories:

The Non-Communicable Diseases report provides insights and advancements into Cardiovascular Diseases, Hyperlipidemia, Hypertension, Cerebrovascular Diseases, Diabetes Mellitus, Cancer, Rheumatoid Arthritis, Alzheimer’s Disease, and Parkinson’s Disease.

