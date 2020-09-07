Members of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) staged protests at health and beauty retailer Clicks stores across South Africa on Monday, preventing nearly 40 retailer stores from trading.

The protests came after the company’s website displayed a category of black woman hair as “dry and damaged hair” and showed a category of white women’s hair as “normal hair”.

Despite the apology Clicks issued last Friday, the EFF demanded that the Johannesburg Security Exchange-listed company should not open during the week and people responsible for the ads to be revealed.

Speaking outside Clicks in Johannesburg, EFF’s deputy president Floyd Shivambu said the retailer should lose revenue due to the advert.

“Racist institutions should not be allowed to exist as if there is nothing wrong. We are very consistent as the EFF, every time racism rears its ugly head we act decisively,” he said.

The South African Human Rights Commission on Monday said it would be launching an investigation into the advert.

“The commission has noted with concern an advert. The advert, for hair products, seemingly suggests that African hair is amongst others ‘dry and damaged’. The Commission has launched an own-initiative investigation into this matter,” a statement said.

Another major opposition party Democratic Alliance condemned EFF for incitement of violence and destruction of property, saying that “the EFF are destroying the livelihoods of thousands of Clicks employees.”