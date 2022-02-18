South African OTT and Pay TV Market Forecasts Report to 2027: Forecasts for Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, Apple TV+ and Showmax – ResearchAndMarkets.com

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “South Africa OTT and Pay TV Market Forecasts to 2027” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

The report covers the converging pay TV and OTT TV episode and movie sectors.

The report covers the following:

OTT TV & Video Insights:

Commentary on the main players and developments

Forecasts: OTT TV & Video Forecasts for every year from 2020 to 2027

Forecasts for Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, Apple TV+ and Showmax

Pay TV Insights:

Commentary on the main players and developments

Forecasts: Pay TV Forecasts for every year from 2020 to 2027

Forecasts for DStv, StarSat, GOtv

Key Topics Covered:

Population (000)

Total households (000)

TV households (000)

Fixed broadband hholds (000)

Smartphone subscribers (000)

Tablet subscribers (000)

TV HH/Total HH

Fixed broadband HH/Total HH

Smartphone subs/Population

Tablet subs/Population

OTT TV & video viewers (000)

OTT TV & video viewers/pop

Online advertising total (US$ mil.)

AVOD (US$ mil.)

Online rental revs (US$ mil.)

DTO video revs (US$ mil.)

SVOD revenues (US$ mil.)

OTT TV & video revs (US$ mil.)

AVOD revenues/Population $

SVOD revenues/Population $

SVOD revs/SVOD subscriber $

Net SVOD homes (000)

SVOD homes/TVHH

SVOD homes/Fixed bband HH

SVOD subscriptions/SVOD homes

Gross SVOD subscriptions (000)

SVOD subs/TVHH

SVOD subs/Fixed bband HH

SVOD subs/Smartphone users

SVOD subscribers by operator (000)

Netflix

Amazon

Disney+

Apple TV+

StarzPlay

Shahid VIP

OSN

Others

Share of SVOD subscribers by operator (%)

Netflix

Amazon

Disney+

Apple TV+

StarzPlay

Shahid VIP

OSN

Others

SVOD revenues by operator (US$ mil.)

Netflix

Amazon

Disney+

Apple TV+

StarzPlay

Shahid VIP

OSN

Others

Share of SVOD revenues by operator (%)

Netflix

Amazon

Disney+

Apple TV+

StarzPlay

Shahid VIP

OSN

Others

SVOD ARPU by operator ($)

Netflix

Amazon

Disney+

Apple TV+

StarzPlay

Shahid VIP

OSN

AVOD revenues by platform ($ million)

YouTube

Facebook/Instagram

Other

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/mvhxj4

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world’s leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Contacts

ResearchAndMarkets.com



Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager



press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470



For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630



For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900