Democratic Alliance (DA)’s Cape Town mayoral candidate Geordin Hill-Lewis on Wednesday announced that the party’s projection shows that the DA will gain a outright majority in Cape Town with around 58.5 percent of votes, while smaller parties who were unsatisfied with Monday’s municipal elections were making allegations against the electoral commission on the other side in the same room.

This happened during the last briefing of the Western Cape provincial office of Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC), which was held at the provincial results operation center in Cape Town, legislative capital of South Africa.

Provincial Electoral Officer Michael Hendrickse, during the briefing, said the counting for all the 24 local municipalities in the province was completed, among which nine municipalities councils have a majority party and 15 have hung councils.

The result for Cape Town is still at 90.8 percent, while the city’s final result will hopefully come out by this evening, said Hendrickse.

He also announced that the provincial operation center will be closed at 6 p.m. because most of the commission’s work has been done.

The briefing was disrupted by Anwar Adams, leader of Democratic Independent Party, who accused the elections of being violated by various political parties.

“Parties were threatening, violating the code of conduct,” he made the allegations in the room, who was echoed by other members of smaller political parties in the room and was soon in the spotlight.

The uproar making the briefing unable to proceed to the question and answer session, after electoral officials failed to quite him down.

South African people went to the polls on Monday, five years after the last one to elect leadership at metropolitan, district and local levels in 257 municipalities across the country, who will play a crucial role in providing services that directly affect South African citizens on a daily basis.

Mayors and other municipality officials will come from the elected councilors.

During the last elections held in 2016, the ruling African National Congress (ANC) got over 24.3 percent of votes in Cape Town, while DA got about 66.5 percent in its stronghold. Enditem