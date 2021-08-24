South African police arrest 31 following violent protests

By
xinhua
-
0
121
Protestors are dispersed by police during a protest against the incarceration of former president Jacob Zuma in Johannesburg, South Africa, July 11, 2021. The South African police said on Sunday that they have arrested 62 people in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng Province as people protested against the incarceration of former president Jacob Zuma. TO GO WITH
Protestors are dispersed by police during a protest against the incarceration of former president Jacob Zuma in Johannesburg, South Africa, July 11, 2021. The South African police said on Sunday that they have arrested 62 people in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng Province as people protested against the incarceration of former president Jacob Zuma. TO GO WITH "S. African police arrest 62 after violent protests" (Photo by Yeshiel/Xinhua) Draft note Comment ID： 101002021071190001636 Width： 2867 Altitude： 1870 Archive ID： PEA01454532 Importance ID： 5.0 Issue time： 2021-07-11 14:07:18 Tag： violent protests africa johannesburg Jacob Zuma South Africa Gauteng Province Expand↓ English name of author： unreguser Word number： 489 Keyword ： wn,jt Identity CNML： XxjpbeE007416_20210711_PEPFN0.xml Column： Photo. English Photo Service Articles recommended AU chairperson condemns surge of violence in South Africa 117 killed in violent protests in S. Africa Death toll from S. Africa's unrest rises to 337 S. Africa deploys army to quell violent protests, looting Images recommended SOUTH AFRICA-JOHANNESBURG-VIOLENT PROTESTS SOUTH AFRICA-JOHANNESBURG-VIOLENT PROTESTS Videos recommended GLOBALink | 117 killed in violent protests in S. Africa GLOBALink | 117 killed in violent protests in S. Africa

A total of 31 people have been arrested following violent protest which took place last week in South Africa’s Mpumalanga Province, said Member of the Executive Council (MEC) for Community Safety, Security and Liaison, Vusi Shongwe on Monday.

He said the violence took place in Middelburg, Mhluzi and Hendrina which resulted in two trucks, a bus and a minibus being burnt.

“We applaud the concerted effort of the police and traffic officers for the progress made in bringing suspects to book. We are yet again appealing to communities to protest within the ambit of the law. Destruction of public and private property must be condemned in the strongest terms possible because it sets government and business back in these tough economic times,” said Shongwe.

He said protestors block roads with burning tyres and rubbles, threw stones at motorists, some even attacked the police station.

The police spokesperson in Mpumalanga Donald Mdhluli said the law enforcement agencies and metro police contained the situation by Saturday. Enditem

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here