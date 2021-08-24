South African police arrest 31 following violent protests

A total of 31 people have been arrested following violent protest which took place last week in South Africa’s Mpumalanga Province, said Member of the Executive Council (MEC) for Community Safety, Security and Liaison, Vusi Shongwe on Monday.

He said the violence took place in Middelburg, Mhluzi and Hendrina which resulted in two trucks, a bus and a minibus being burnt.

“We applaud the concerted effort of the police and traffic officers for the progress made in bringing suspects to book. We are yet again appealing to communities to protest within the ambit of the law. Destruction of public and private property must be condemned in the strongest terms possible because it sets government and business back in these tough economic times,” said Shongwe.

He said protestors block roads with burning tyres and rubbles, threw stones at motorists, some even attacked the police station.

The police spokesperson in Mpumalanga Donald Mdhluli said the law enforcement agencies and metro police contained the situation by Saturday. Enditem