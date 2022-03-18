South African police arrest 42 illegal migrants from Mozambique

South African authorities said Thursday that police arrested a human trafficking kingpin and 42 illegal migrants from Mozambique on Wednesday.

Police spokesperson Selvy Mohlala said officers intercepted three minibuses with the illegals along the Carolina-Amsterdam road, near Lothair, on Wednesday morning, acting on intelligence information.

“The drivers of the three minibuses were halted and police conducted a search whereby it was discovered that the 42 occupants had no form of legal documentation to be in South Africa,” Mohlala said.

“It was later discovered through further probe that someone funded this mission of ferrying the said people possibly to work as labourers in Durban,” he added.

Police then arrested a 39-year-old man believed to be the kingpin in this human trafficking, Mohlala said.

The 43 will appear in court soon, facing human trafficking and other charges, he said. Enditem