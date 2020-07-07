The South African police on Tuesday destroyed over 30,000 firearms, said the law enforcement agents.

The police said the guns were melted by steel company Arcelor Mittal Steel in their presence.

“Most of the destroyed firearms had been seized by the police during intelligence-driven operations and through tip-offs from citizens concerned with the proliferation and circulation of illegal firearms in their respective communities,” said the police spokesperson Brenda Muridili.

She stated that the proliferation of illegal firearms and ammunition pose a threat to the safety and security of the country. The police will continue to remove dangerous firearms from the wrong hands.

“In the last financial year, 2019/2020, the police destroyed over 52,000 firearms on two occasions. Over 33,000 firearms have now been destroyed for the first half of this financial year. The latest destruction included 30,913 handguns, 1,452 rifles and 894 shotguns as well as 725 firearm parts,” she said.

The police appealed to the public to report those with illegal firearms since they are sued to commit violent crimes.

Muridili said if a firearm holder passes away, the relatives have to surrender it to the police. Enditem

