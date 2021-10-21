South African police minister promises full investigation into suspected political killings

A full investigation will be conducted into suspected political killings in the lead-up to the municipal elections scheduled on Nov. 1, said South African Police Minister Bheki Cele Wednesday during his visit to Pietermaritzburg area, where the incidents happened.

Thulani Shangase, a member of the opposition party Economic Freedom Fighters, was shot dead Sunday after coming back from his election campaign in KwaZulu Natal province’s Pietermaritzburg as a ward councilor. Siyabonga Mkhize, the ruling African National Congress (ANC)’s councilor candidate contesting the elections, was gunned down last Friday during a door-to-door campaign in Cato Crest outside Durban in the same province.

Shangase’s case “has been taken out of ordinary detectives and has been given to the political task team, that’s how serious we take the case,” Cele told the press.

Six people have been killed in “the activities of politics” since the campaigns for this year’s elections began in KwaZulu Natal, he said, adding that a candidate was unable to live in his home for fear of his life.

All those cases have been given to the political task team, according to him.

He said the justice cluster held a meeting with the Independent Electoral Commission Tuesday and law enforcement agencies would be deployed in hotspots areas especially in KwaZulu Natal, Gauteng’s Tshwane city, and Eastern Cape Province to deal with any challenges that might arise during the elections.

Twenty-four people were killed during the last municipal elections in 2016, and there are sporadic incidents of violence against politicians, mostly intimidation and threats, Mary de Haas, a violence researcher, told Xinhua.

These are caused by dissatisfaction with the candidates list and exposing corruption, among others, she said. Enditem