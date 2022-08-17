South African police takes operation to clamp down on illegal mining

South African police arrested 53 people suspected of illegal mining and seized equipment in an operation to clamp down on the activity in Kagiso, west of Johannesburg, over the weekend as they continue to take illegal mining head-on.

The police said that the 53 suspects were detained for charges including contravention of the Precious Metals Act, Immigration Act and possession of a replica firearm.

“The multi-disciplinary teams operating in the West Rand as part of the ongoing police efforts to combat illicit mining and associated crimes in the precinct this weekend were clamping down on illegal mining in Kagiso. The two-day operation, Aug. 13 and 14, 2022, led to the apprehension of 53 suspects for charges that include contravention of the Precious Metals Act, contravention of the Immigration Act and possession of a replica firearm,” said Brenda Muridili, a police spokesperson.

From Aug. 8 to 12, the police also arrested 110 suspects for contravening the Precious Metals Act, Immigration Act, possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition and possession of drugs, and confiscated items including generators, loads of gold bearing material, and explosives, said Muridili, adding the department of home affairs is vetting those arrested including undocumented migrants. Enditem.