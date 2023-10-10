South African Population goes up by 19.8 percent since 2011

The population of South Africa stood at 62 million in 2022, up from 51.7 million in 2011, the latest official population census showed on Tuesday.

The figure indicated that the South African population had grown by 19.8 percent between 2011 and 2022, the largest percentage change in population size since 1996, according to the census released by Statistics South Africa (Stats SA).

Males accounted for 48.5 percent of the country’s population while 51.5 percent were female, the census results showed.

The census also revealed that 81.4 percent of the South African population were black Africans, 8.1 percent were coloreds, 7.3 percent were whites, and 2.7 percent were Asians.

In 2022, 88.5 percent of South African households resided in formal dwellings, 3.1 percent in traditional dwellings, and 8.1 percent in informal dwellings, according to the census, which also showed that the average household size was 3.5 persons per household.

This was the first digital census conducted in South Africa without the use of pen and paper since 1996, said Stats SA Statistician General Risenga Maluleke.