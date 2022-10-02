South African power utility exempts 10 health facilities from load shedding

South Africa’s power utility City Power has said they would exclude 10 healthcare facilities from load shedding.

South Africa is currently facing load shedding which had affected the operations of the healthcare centers. City Power said the department of health approached them to exempt 130 healthcare centers from load shedding because of the critical nature of their jobs.

“From the list, we received there are over 130 health facilities including clinics and hospitals within the City of Johannesburg. On that list, and based on the assessments of our network, we are only able to exempt about 10 facilities, for now, in our supply network,” said City Power spokesperson Isaac Mangena.

He said they are committed to ensuring that there is minimal disruption to healthcare centers but it is difficult to exclude them all.

“We are going through the network layout to see if we can be able to exempt more of the health facilities,” Mangena said.

The Health Professions Council of South Africa recently called for the exemption of healthcare centers from load shedding as that puts the lives of patients at risk. Enditem