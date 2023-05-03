South African president changes tune on withdrawal from ICC

South African government has clarified that the country remains a participant in the International Criminal Court (ICC) following President Cyril Ramaphosa’s remarks that South Africa will withdraw from the organization.

“The Presidency wishes to clarify that South Africa remains a signatory to the Rome Statute and will continue to campaign for equal and consistent application of international law,” the Presidency said in a statement issued Tuesday night.

South Africa remains a signatory to the ICC in line with a resolution of the 55th national conference of the governing African National Congress (ANC), according to the statement.

“This clarification follows an error in a comment made during a media briefing held by the ANC on South Africa’s status with regard to the ICC. Regrettably, the President erroneously affirmed a similar position,” the statement said. Enditem