South African president expresses condolences over road accident in Senegal

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa on Wednesday sent condolence messages to the government and people of Senegal following a road accident in the country that resulted in the death of 40 people.

The collision between two buses occurred on Jan. 8 in Senegal’s central Kaffrine region, according to local authorities.

“On behalf of the people of South Africa, the government and myself, I wish to extend our condolences to President Macky Sall, his government, the bereaved families, and the people of Senegal for their tragic loss,” Ramaphosa said.

The Senegalese government declared three days of national mourning from Monday. Enditem