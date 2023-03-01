South African president pledges to strengthen ties with Uganda

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa said Tuesday that South Africa considers Uganda an important partner and is willing to enhance relations with the country.

Ramaphosa said in his opening remarks during talks with Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni in Pretoria. Museveni is on a one-day state visit to South Africa.

“It is our wish that our excellent and enduring political relations must translate into development and prosperity for our peoples and countries. By increasing trade and investment, our economies will grow, become more productive and diverse, and create more job opportunities,” said Ramaphosa.

Ramaphosa said he hopes that the Ugandan delegates are showcasing opportunities for investment and procurement in Uganda’s burgeoning oil and gas sector.

Current global developments clearly illustrate the urgent need to fully operationalize the African Continental Free Trade Area, which presents huge economic opportunities to grow intra-Africa trade and deepen bilateral cooperation and continental integration, Ramaphosa said.

The South Africa-Uganda Business Forum was also held from Monday to Tuesday at the Gallagher Convention Center, Midrand, South Africa. Enditem