South African President Cyril Ramaphosa on Friday sent condolences to the family of a 16 year-old boy allegedly killed by the police this week.

The president said the “violent death of any young person” was worrying.

“My thoughts and prayers are with the family and neighbors of Nathaniel who has, as a 16-year-old, been deprived of a future and whose tragic death has given rise to anger and unrest in a community that deserves better,” he said in a statement.

It is alleged that Nathaniel Julius left home searching for food early this week and was shot dead by the police.

His death caused a lot of anger in his community of Elrado Park where protestors went on a rampage near the local police station.

While the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) was investigating the killing, Ramaphosa appealed to the community to assist the organization to “ascertain” facts about what transpired.

“Justice can only prevail if community workers work with our criminal justice system to address alleged injustice or abuse,” Ramaphosa said.

The president also called on Eldorado Park residents and government officials to work hand-in-hand to deal with some underlying socio-economic problems.

Police Minister Bheki Cele visited Julius home in Eldorado Park on Friday where he also met with community members.

Cele told the community that the investigation was underway. He said if the police were found to be responsible for the teen’s death, the law should take its course.