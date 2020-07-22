South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has signed the Border Management Authority Bill of 2020 into law as the country is facing a growing challenge of illegal immigration.

The new legislation came into effect on Tuesday, said Khusela Diko, spokesperson for Ramaphosa.

The legislation addresses a need identified by the government and diverse stakeholders in the economy for an integrated and well-coordinated border management service that will ensure secure travel and legitimate trade in accordance with the Constitution and international and domestic law, said Diko.

The new law provides for the establishment of an integrated authority to replace different agencies and organs of government which had played different roles in managing aspects of border control.

South Africa has long be haunted by illegal immigration aggravated by a messy border. As a result, xenophobia-inspired attacks on foreigners sporadically flare up, causing domestic tension and diplomatic crises. Enditem

