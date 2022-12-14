South African president to miss U.S.-Africa summit

Xinhua
US-Africa Leaders Summit
South African President Cyril Ramaphosa will not attend the United States-Africa Leaders’ Summit and will be represented by a senior government official, said the Department of International Relations and Cooperation.

The Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Naledi Pandor made the remarks at a media briefing in Pretoria. “I will lead a South African delegation to the U.S.-Africa Leaders’ Summit, where I will represent President Ramaphosa, who, owing to a busy schedule, is unable to attend the summit,” said Pandor.

Pandor said she will travel to the U.S. with the Minister of Trade, Industry and Competition and senior officials from the departments of higher education, science and innovation, defense and military veterans and health. Enditem

