South African president to visit Britain

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa will pay a state visit to the UK on Nov. 22-24 this year at the invitation of King Charles III, Buckingham Palace announced Monday.

“The king and the royal consort will receive the state visit at Buckingham Palace,” said Buckingham Palace in a brief statement.

The statement said more details and the program of the visit would be announced at a later date.

Ramaphosa was recently in the United Kingdom to attend the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II and had to cut short his visit due to an energy crisis in South Africa. Enditem