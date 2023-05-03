South African president vows to secure power supply

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa on Thursday pledged efforts to restore the country’s power stations and build new generating capacity as a matter of the greatest urgency.

“We have to secure our energy future,” Ramaphosa made the remarks at Manzilpark Stadium, North West Province, during the 2023 National Freedom Day celebrations.

“Freedom cannot be meaningful when South African homes and businesses are without electricity for several hours in the day,” he said.

Load shedding has not abated, but people will soon experience the impact of the unprecedented investment being made in new power generation, according to the president.

South Africa’s National Freedom Day is observed on April 27 each year to commemorate the first democratic elections held in the country on April 27, 1994. Enditem

