With more than 50 percent of parents unable to pay their children’s school fees at private schools, an umbrella body representing independent schools in South Africa has said it would write to the president to request monetary assistance.

“We will be making an appeal to the president (Cyril Ramaphosa) for monetary assistance. We need help just like other sectors that have been helped,” Ebrahim Ansur, secretary general of National Alliance of Independent Schools Associations, told Xinhua.

Ansur said the decision to appeal to the president was taken after Tuesday’s meeting where it became clear many parents were battling financially.

“We need assistance until parents are in a position to work again. The pandemic has created such havoc, we have to ask,” he said. He said this affected schools “across different spectrum.”

The lockdown regulations imposed in March have resulted in some workers losing their jobs and some having their salaries being reduced.

Ansur said affected schools had been forced to take drastic measures to deal with the issue of non-payment of fees. “Schools are coping with this by cutting non-essential staff.

Salaries of teachers have been cut by 50 percent and the reductions will continue until the end of the year,” Ansur said, adding most schools simply relied on fees to pay teachers and run their businesses.