South African security agencies tell public not to spread false alarming information

South Africa’s National Joint Operational and Intelligence Structure (NATJOINTS) on Friday told the public not to spread the false and alarming information which insinuates that the country is at risk of terrorist attack.

The NATJOINTS, comprised of various government departments led by the State Security Agency, South African Police Service and South African National Defence Force, said they meet on a regular basis to assess the safety and security of the country.

On Wednesday, the U.S. embassy in South Africa issued a security alert alleging that there will be a possible terror attack in Johannesburg’s Sandton on Saturday.

“NATJOINTS notes with concern the proliferation of false or misleading messages about possible targets of terrorist attacks, and the general public is discouraged from sharing misleading information to avoid creating unnecessary panic and alarm,” NATJOINTS said in a statement, adding that South African intelligence community has engaged to ensure that credible information would be shared.

The country’s law enforcement agencies said with effect from Oct. 15, they are on a safe festive season campaign to ensure holidaymakers are safe. They said the safety and security of citizens remain the top priority and they have measures in place to deal with threats to national security.

“It takes all threats seriously and has countermeasures in place to assess and mitigate terrorism threats. All hands are on deck and all law enforcement agencies have joined forces to ensure that South Africans and those who live in this country are and feel safe,” said NATJOINTS.

There are over 50 events to be hosted in Gauteng Province during Oct. 28-30, which are of a sporting, cultural and recreational nature, NATJOINTS said, noting that the law enforcement personnel have been deployed to ensure they are safe. Enditem