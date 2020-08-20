South Africa’s Military Ombudsman Lieutenant General Vusumuzi Masondo on Thursday held a group of soldiers accountable for the death of a civilian while enforcing the COVID-19 lockdown.

The soldiers of the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) acted improperly, irregularly and in contravention of their code of conduct on the night of April 20 when the civilian, Collins Khosa, was brutally attacked outside his house in Alexandra, Johannesburg and died as a result, Masondo said in a report.

Masondo recommends disciplinary, or even legal actions against the soldiers implicated in the attack.

Ombudsman issued the report after months of investigation into the incident which shocked the nation at the time.

The military and police have been on the spotlight for alleged brutality in enforcing the lockdown which began on March 27. According to official figures, more than 30,000 people have been detained across the country for allegedly breaching the lockdown restrictions.

In response to the report, Minister of Defence and Military Veterans, Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula said the soldiers implicated in the killing of Khosa would be suspended.

But she said the solidiers would get their full pay while waiting for the outcome of a criminal investigation into the matter.

The recommendations of the report would be implemented and a disciplinary process would get underway, said Mapisa-Nqakula.

The opposition Democratic Alliance (DA) welcomed the report, saying the finding will bring a small measure of comfort to Khosa’s family and friends.

The finding “is the first real step of holding those in law enforcement who perpetrated brutality during the COVID-19 lockdown accountable,” the party said in a statement.

Many South Africans have suffered at the “callous hands” of those whose mandate has always been to serve and protect citizens, the DA claimed.