South African Sports & Energy Drinks Market Outlook: Local Market is Forecast to Recover and Grow at a CAGR of Approximately 2.3%, Between 2021 and 2025 – ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "South African Sports & Energy Drinks Industry Landscape Report 2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Based on the massive de-energising effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Sports and Energy Drinks market, market players are looking for new and innovative ways to meet capricious consumer demands. One way market players are achieving this, is by offering unique and distinct products that stand out from their competitors and capture consumers’ attention.

This includes products offering exotic and distinctive flavour combinations, added functional benefits and even products containing Cannabidiol (CBD). Market players are hoping that these product innovations will give the overall Sports and Energy Drinks market the much-needed kick it needs.

In South Africa, the local Sports Drinks market declined in terms of retail value RSP, between 2019 and 2020. However, the local market is forecast to recover and grow at a CAGR of approximately 2.3%, between 2021 and 2025.

Furthermore, the Energy Drinks market also contracted between 2019 and 2020, and is likewise expected to grow by a 2.6% CAGR, over the same forecast period. This growth is being fuelled by the rise in specialised Sports and Energy Drinks products, and more affordable product price points, by South African market players.

Key Questions This Report Answers

The South African Sports and Energy Drinks Industry Landscape Report 2021 provides a holistic overview of the global and South African market and will help answer the following questions:

For the Global Sports and Energy Drinks Industry Section:

What are the current market dynamics and size of the Global Sports and Energy Drinks Industry?

What are the regional market sizes and trends for the Global Sports and Energy Drinks Industry?

What are the Global Sports and Energy Drinks industry trends, innovation and technology, drivers, and challenges?

For the South African Sports and Energy Drinks Industry Section:

What are the current market dynamics of the South African Sports and Energy Drinks Industry in terms of market size, market value, market volumes: 2015-2020 Actual, 2021-2025 Forecasts (including the impact of COVID-19), and distribution channels?

What are the South African Sports and Energy Drinks industry trends, innovation and technology, drivers, and challenges?

For the South African Sports and Energy Drinks Manufacturer & Distributor Section:

Who are the key manufacturing and distribution players in the South African Sports and Energy Drinks Industry?

Which Sports and Energy Drinks brands and products do the respective companies manufacture/distribute?

For the South African Sports and Energy Drinks Retail and Pricing Analysis Section:

Who are the key retail players (supermarkets, pharmaceutical outlets, and convenience stores) in the South African Sports and Energy Drinks Industry?

What are the prices of popular Sports and Energy Drinks brands across South African retail outlets?

Who Is This Report for?

This report is for people who already are actively working on this market, representatives of producers, distributors, importers, exporters, wholesalers, retailers, suppliers:

Industry C Level Executives

Directors

Industry Strategists

Marketing Professionals

Market Research and Intelligence Managers

Business Development Professionals

Product Developers

Product Marketers and Strategists

Product Managers

Project Managers

Suppliers

Traders

Companies Mentioned

Adcock Ingram

Chill Beverages International

Coca-Cola Company

Distell Group

Kingsley Beverages

Monster Beverage Corporation

Red Bull

Rhodes Food Group (RFG)

Scheckter’s Organic Energy

Suntory Beverage & Food Great Britain and Ireland (GB&I)

The Beverage Company

Tiger Brands

Ultimate Sports Nutrition (USN)

7Stars

28 Beverages

BioZest

Cannabis Energy Drink

Hype Energy Drinks

MoFaya

NUTRITECH

The Alternative Power Beverage Company

Woodlands Dairy

RO3 Oasis

THIRSTI

Checkers

Food Lover’s Market

Massmart

Pick n Pay

Shoprite

SPAR

Woolworths

Clicks

Dischem

Bonjour and La Boutique (TotalEnergies)

BP Express and Pick n Pay Express (BP)

FreshStop (Caltex)

QuickShop and Woolworths Foodstop (Engen)

Sasol Delight! (Sasol)

Shell Select and SPAR Express (Shell)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2pi46f

