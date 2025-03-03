South African Stocks Sink as Economic Fears, Trade Risks Rattle Investors

South Africa’s equity market extended its slump this week, with the JSE Top 40 Index plunging below the critical 80,000 support level—a threshold not breached since late 2023—as investor confidence wavered amid sluggish growth forecasts and looming U.S. trade policy risks.

The selloff, which saw just 5 of 20 sectors close higher on Friday, underscores mounting anxieties over the nation’s economic trajectory and its vulnerability to external shocks.

Sector performance painted a stark divide. Consumer goods and transportation stocks—often viewed as defensive plays—showed relative resilience, while tech and utilities bore the brunt of the rout. Electronic technology shares cratered 8.48%, led by declines in telecom and semiconductor firms, while technology services and utilities dropped 2.65% and 2.52%, respectively. Heavyweights like Naspers (-3.73%), Firstrand (-1.22%), and Capitec Bank (-1.30%) dragged the index lower, reflecting broader pessimism about domestic consumption and credit markets.

Analysts attribute the weakness to South Africa’s stagnant economic engine. GDP growth crawled at 0.3% in Q3 2024, while January’s Absa Manufacturing PMI remained contractionary at 45.3 points—its third straight month below the 50-point threshold separating growth from decline. “The data confirms what markets fear: structural bottlenecks, energy instability, and weak demand are choking recovery,” said Thando Mkhize, economist at Investec Cape Town.

Adding to the pressure is the specter of a revoked African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA). U.S. lawmakers under a potential Trump administration have floated scrapping the trade pact, which grants South Africa duty-free access to American markets for key exports like automobiles, citrus, and wine. Losing AGOA could cost the economy up to $3 billion annually, according to Trade Ministry estimates, with automakers—responsible for 4.9% of GDP—and agricultural exporters most exposed. “AGOA’s repeal would be a body blow,” warned Johannesburg-based trade analyst Lerato Moloi. “It risks supply chain chaos, job losses, and a further exodus of foreign capital.”

Investors now await February’s Manufacturing PMI and Q4 GDP data, due mid-month, for clues on whether Pretoria can avert a technical recession. Meanwhile, the rand’s 6% slide against the dollar this year has amplified imported inflation risks, complicating the South African Reserve Bank’s rate-cut calculus.

For now, the JSE’s trajectory hinges on whether global tailwinds—like easing U.S. rate expectations—can offset local headwinds. But with growth languishing and trade clouds darkening, analysts warn the Top 40’s breakdown could signal deeper pain ahead. “Markets are pricing in a ‘worst-case’ scenario,” said Mkhize. “Without policy urgency, this rout may only be the beginning.”