South African students gain prize in vocational skills competition

South Africa’s Durban University of Technology (DUT) on Tuesday said they are proud of winning a gold medal at the World Vocational Skills Competition recently.

The two-day World Vocational Skills Competition was recently held in China with the DUT and Tianjin Vocational Institute (TVI) team winning gold for their outstanding performance in designing a manual cooling fan.

The DUT team comprised of two students from TVI in China, Zhou Yating and Zhouya Ting, with their mentor, Liu Braden, and two fourth-year mechanical engineering students from the DUT, Njabulo Moditambi and Nsindiso Mzimela, with their mentor, Malesela Moutlana, a mechanical engineering lecturer at the DUT.

“The main purpose was to work together to design a manual cooling fan that you can use with one hand. The test for the optimal function was to blow out an alcohol lamp at a distance of 10 cm. For this to happen a 3D printer had to be built from scratch by the TVI students then the ideas of the fan model can be 3D printed from the assembled printer. The structure of the fan blades of the manual cooling fan had to be designed as well as the gears and power source of the fan,” said Moutlana.

He stated that they chose students based on their proficiency in computer-aided design (CAD) skills and knowledge of prototyping and manufacturing.

Njabulo Moditambi, 21, from Soweto in Johannesburg said that “it demonstrates that with hard work and confidence we as students can work or function on a world stage.”

Sibusiso Moyo, the honorary dean for the School of Innovation and Entrepreneurship of Tianjin Vocational Institute, China, congratulated the winning team, saying the relationship between the DUT and Tianjin Vocational Institute is becoming stronger. Enditem