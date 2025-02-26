South African Study Uncovers Dangerous Pathogen in Locusts, Raising Alarms for Vulnerable Populations

A groundbreaking study by researchers from the University of the Free State (UFS), the National Health Laboratory Service, and the University of Venda has revealed that common brown locusts in South Africa carry Candidozyma (Candida) auris, a drug-resistant fungal yeast linked to severe infections in humans.

The discovery, part of ongoing research into the emergence of pathogenic yeasts, marks the first time this globally concerning pathogen has been identified in locusts, raising questions about its environmental spread and risks to immunocompromised individuals.

The study, which remains under peer review, analyzed 20 swarming locusts collected during a 2021–2022 outbreak in the Eastern Cape’s semi-arid Karoo region. Researchers isolated three strains of C. auris—a pathogen notorious for causing hospital outbreaks—from the insects’ digestive tracts. Two of the locusts also harbored Candida orthopsilosis, another opportunistic yeast. The findings suggest locusts could act as vectors, spreading the pathogen through feeding and fecal matter.

“Locusts likely ingest C. auris during feeding, and the yeast survives digestion, potentially returning to the environment via their waste,” explained Prof. Carlien Pohl-Albertyn, lead researcher and National Research Foundation Chair in Pathogenic Yeasts. The yeast was found in both the foregut (linked to food intake) and hindgut (linked to excretion), indicating a cycle of environmental transmission.

While healthy individuals face minimal risk, the pathogen poses a serious threat to immunocompromised patients, such as those undergoing chemotherapy, organ transplants, or with HIV/AIDS. Of particular concern is the yeast’s resistance to fluconazole, a frontline antifungal drug. “This resistance is intrinsic to C. auris and underscores the urgent need for new treatments,” Pohl-Albertyn emphasized. Though other antifungals remain effective, the yeast’s ability to develop multidrug resistance could complicate future outbreaks.

Environmental Spread and Global Implications



The study highlights unanswered questions about C. auris’s natural reservoirs and how environmental factors drive its evolution into a human pathogen. Locusts, which are consumed by birds and occasionally humans in other regions, could indirectly spread the yeast to new hosts. “If locusts are part of the food chain, the pathogen might move through ecosystems, eventually reaching vulnerable populations,” Pohl-Albertyn noted.

This research is critical as C. auris has rapidly emerged worldwide since its 2009 discovery, with outbreaks reported in over 40 countries. Its sudden appearance across continents—often in healthcare settings—has puzzled scientists, who suspect climate change and land-use shifts may be pushing pathogens from environmental niches into human contact.

Mitigating Risks and Future Research



Though direct transmission from locusts to humans in South Africa is currently unlikely, the study urges vigilance. “Understanding how pathogens emerge from nature is key to preventing future outbreaks,” Pohl-Albertyn said. The team calls for expanded surveillance of wildlife and environmental sources of C. auris, particularly in regions prone to locust swarms.

For now, the focus remains on protecting high-risk groups through hospital hygiene protocols and antifungal stewardship. However, the discovery underscores a broader truth: as human activity disrupts ecosystems, the line between environmental microbes and human pathogens grows increasingly thin.

This study, a collaboration among South Africa’s leading institutions, adds a critical piece to the puzzle of fungal disease emergence—one that could shape global strategies to combat the next generation of antimicrobial-resistant threats.