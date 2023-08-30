South African VISA Applicants Bare Teeth Over Delays In Issuance

Outsourcing and technology services company VFS Global Ghana is under fire from some prospective South African Visa applicants over their failure to issue them visas within the agreed stipulated time.

VFS Global Ghana, an outsourcing and technology services company for governments and diplomatic missions worldwide, is authorized to provide administrative support services to visa applicants in Ghana on behalf of some countries such as South Africa and France.

However, checks indicate that the company has in recent times reneged on its commitment to ensuring a hassle-free visa acquisition. Some prospective visa applicants who paid an amount of almost 700ghc for premium service have been waiting for over a month now in anticipation of being issued with a visa, despite being assured of getting the visa within 5 to 10 working days.

Checks indicate that VFS Global Ghana charges an amount of 680ghc for premium or express services where visa applicants are issued with a visa within a working 24th period of 5 to 10 working days. However, that has not been the case with most visa applicants who have been left in the cold for weeks and a month now, without having their visas nor their passports despite aging for the premium service.

Madam Marygold Asante, who applied for a premium visa service to travel to South Africa on August 2nd, 2023, told some newsmen at the airport offices of VFS Global Ghana that she is yet to be issued a visa as of the 25th of August, 2023 despite the assurance of receiving the visa within 10 working days. According to her, she has since been asked by the agency to officially apply to retrieve her passport if she’s not happy with the slow pace or delays in her visa process, while also forfeiting the amount paid for the visa processing fees.

Alhaji Mustapha Musa a Ghanaian businessman, who applied for a South African Visa on the 24th of July 2023 with the hope of being issued a visa within 5 to 10 working days after paying for the premium service, is yet to get his visa nor his passport as of the 28th of August 2023.

The businessman who was scheduled to meet his business partners in South Africa for a business meeting on the 1st to 3rd of August 2023, could not phantom how Ghanaians could be subjected to this ordeal. He said, aside from losing out on the business deal which could have fetched the Ghana government some monies in taxes, the trauma and stress he is being taken through by staff of VFS Ghana in his attempt to retrieve his passport which has been deposited at their Airport offices of the company for the past one month, has been insane. He has since been directed by the VFS Ghana office to formally petition their outfit for his passport.

Some Ghanaian prospective applicants who spoke on conditions of anonymity after being chanced upon by our news team at the office of VFS Global at the Airport city towers in Accra expressed their rage at the company for engaging in what they describe as a “hide-and-seek” game with them. They averred that, the staffs of the company deliberately keep them (visa applicants) in suspense anytime they visit the office to follow up on their visas, only for the staff to later turn up with an excuse that their working time has elapsed hence the need for the prospective visa applicants to return the next day to know their fate on whether if their visas will be issued or not.