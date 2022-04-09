South African Youth development enters a new era

-THANDISIZWE MGUDLWA

CAPE TOWN: In a positive response to the Phandulwazi Educational & Development Centre’s Youth Desk invitation of delegates of Youth structures in Langa, Cape Town and surrounds to a meeting aimed to jump-start Youth Development and attend to the role of Youth in Community and Nation Building, the initiative promises new beginnings.

With various youth structures, stakeholders and provincial authorities supporting the call to mobilise and organize the youth to work together for their development and that of their communities and the country at large, an opportunity to revive youth development has arrived.

For-instance, the Western Cape Provincial Parliament (WCPP) which attended the Langa meeting on Monday, April 4 at Phandulwazi Hall, said its Public Education and Outreach (PEO) unit “aims to introduce the WCPP to the minds of our workshop participants so that they have an understanding of the fact that there is a parliament in the Western Cape, its mandate and function. As well as to introduce basic concepts of governance, and how governance works in the country and in the province and most importantly, how participants can become active citizens through participation.”

“We do this through educational programmes and outreach and engagement initiatives in partnership with various stakeholders across the province, including youth organisations and youth desks such as Phandulwazi’s Youth Desk.”

In addition, the WCPP noted, “We are currently in the process of populating our online database which we developed so that we could share information relating to the work of the WCPP to more stakeholders across the province, and are attending the session as a networking opportunity to meet more youth-focused stakeholders.”

The WCPP had also requested Phandulwazi’s Youth Desk to assist it with collecting information from stakeholders so that we can align the organisations that are there to the relevant Standing Committees of the WCPP for upcoming Bills and Debates on Bills before the WCPP.

And Phandulwazi’s Youth Desk committee expressed gratitude to those who are supportive of efforts to build the youth and communities.

The committee said the bigger goal inline with Phandulwazi’s vision is to develop, nurture and train people, youth and children, families,enterprises to become economically self reliant, to build communities and impact to others, skills, knowledge, information, resources and a user friendly networking nerve group for the intellectual, spiritual, emotional and socio-economic development of all people, so that we can all live happy, healthy, fulfilling, prosperous lives and achieve our full potential in this life.

Therefore, Phandulwazi added: “We are seeking for all youth structures and stakeholders to network and share information, ideas and resources to build each other and build others.

Naledi Kids, a component of the Naledi Foundation, welcomed the initiative which is focusing on youth development and the role of the youth in Community and Nation Building.