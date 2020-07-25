The decision to close public schools again amid COVID-19 has sparked conflicting views in South Africa, hard hit by the pandemic.

In line with the decision announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa on Thursday evening, all public schools will be shuttered from July 27 through Aug. 24.

However, grade-12 learners and their teachers will only have a one-week break and have to return to school on Aug. 3, Ramaphosa said.

Minister of Basic Education Angie Motshekga explained on Friday that the break would allow schools to prepare for the return of more grades later in August.

The basic education system needs to be afforded the opportunity and space to gradually settle in to deal with the new normal of operating under COVID-19, in line with a risk-adjusted differentiated approach in re-opening schools, she said.

“Schools must make arrangements with parents for learners to get work or materials for them to remain fully engaged during the break. Learners should also be given work as they collect food or when they leave on 24 July 2020,” the minister said.

She also urged school communities to continue with their work during the break. South Africa has adopted a cautious and phased return to schooling, beginning on June 8, with the return to school of learners in grades 7 and 12.

On July 6, learners from grades R, 6 and 11 returned to school. But a sharp surge in confirmed cases prompted calls for schools to be closed again.

Concerning the school re-opening, Ramaphosa acknowledged that it was difficult to find consensus on the best approach, just as there are differing views among both international and local experts on the circumstances under which schools should be re-opened.

“What everyone does agree on, however, is that the health, academic and social development of learners must remain our foremost concerns,” he said.

Mugwena Maluleke, general secretary of the South African Democratic Teachers Union, welcomed the decision to close schools again.

Maluleke, who joined others in calling for the suspension of classes with immediate effect from mid-July, told Xinhua that teachers have been emotionally drained and lacked support and assistance.

South Africa is reaching its peak of infections and the winter months would have increased the rates of transmission greatly, Maluleke said.

The country now has the fifth highest number of confirmed cases in the world and accounts for half of all the cases in Africa. As of Thursday, the confirmed cases stood at 408,052, with 6,093 related deaths.

However, the South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC), criticized as “regrettable” the government for closing schools.

The decision means that by Aug. 24 this year, over 10 million South African children, depending on the grades they are in, will have lost over 50 percent or 100 scheduled school days as a result of school closure, the commission said. Western Cape became the first province to oppose the school closure.

The province’s premier, Allan Winde, said his government is considering legal options to challenge the closure of schools. “In my own experience, being on the ground specifically in highly vulnerable, high density areas where our hotspots were showing the numbers, I am convinced it’s safer at schools than not,” Winde said.

Kenneth Musongong, whose daughter is in grade 4 at Acasia Park Primary school in Goodwood, Cape Town, said he supports the decision to close schools.

“My daughter can catch up with what she has missed out on,” he said. “We need to put people’s life and mental and emotional wellbeing first.”

