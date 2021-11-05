South Africa’s ANC sees major losses in local elections

The African National Congress (ANC), which has ruled South Africa continuously since the end of apartheid, suffered a heavy defeat in local elections.

The ANC held less than 50 per cent of the vote for the first time since 1994.

Nonetheless, with 46.04 per cent, it was still far ahead of the Democratic Alliance (DA), the second strongest party, with 21.8 per cent, the electoral commission announced on Thursday.

Turnout also sank to a historic low, with just 12.3 million of the 26.1 million eligible voters casting a ballot.

Monday’s election was overshadowed by restrictions imposed due to the Covid-19 pandemic, as well as violent protests.

Unemployment officially stands at 34.4 per cent.