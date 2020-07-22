South Africa’s anti-apartheid struggle stalwart Andrew Mlangeni has died at the age of 95. President Cyril Ramaphosa described the death as “the end of a generational history.”

Mlangeni was admitted to hospital on Tuesday following an abdominal complaint.

“The passing of Andrew Mekete Mlangeni signifies the end of a generational history and places our future squarely in our hands,” Ramaphosa said on Wednesday.

“Until recently, we were able to sit at Bab’ Mlangeni’s feet and draw on his wealth of wisdom and his unfailing commitment — even at his very advanced age — to a better life for all South Africans,” he said.

The president described Mlangeni as someone who was passionate about life.

“He was a champion and exemplar of the values we need to build a South Africa that provides dignity and opportunity for all and which takes its rightful place in the global community of nations,” Ramaphosa said.

Mlangeni was born on June 6, 1925. He spent 27 years in prison on Robben Island along with former president Nelson Mandela, Walter Sisulu and several other struggle icons.

After his release from prison, Mlangeni served as a member of parliament.

He received a Presidential Order for Meritorious Service from Mandela in 1999. Enditem

