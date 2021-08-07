South Africa’s Auditor-General welcomes World Bank’s ranking for its independence

The Auditor-General of South Africa Tsakani Maluleke on Thursday welcomed the ranking of her office by World Bank as one of two national audit offices in the world that are enjoying full independence to carry out their audit mandates in their respective countries.

Maluleke made the remarks while commenting about the World Bank report which places the country’s Auditor-General as one of the independent and best in the world.

“Our involvement and recognition in the international arena is a significant mark of achievement not only for our office but also for our country. It entrenches our profile and reputation among global stakeholders and peers, thus putting South African on the map,” said Maluleke.

“This announcement is also the good news that our country currently needs to show the world that, while we have challenges like other nations, we are still a global force to be reckoned with as we have systems such as the national audit office that could turn our governance plight around, if its audit counsel is followed religiously,” she added.

Maluleke said the work in her office is protected by the country’s Constitution which makes them perform their duties without interference, fear or favour.

“If we look at how our offices compare against the audit offices from big economies and democracies in this assessment, we must appreciate the independent support we continue to receive from our Parliament, through the standing committee on the auditor general and other oversight structures, the executive and the administration at all government tiers,” she said.

The World Bank’s Supreme audit institutions independence index: global synthesis report 2021 studies 118 supreme audit institutions across the world, assessing whether they meet independence indicators. These are based on international standards and practices and include financial, mandate, coverage, and operational dimensions.

Only South Africa and Seychelles met all independence indicators and scored 10, ranking the highest grade “very high”. Enditem