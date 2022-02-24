South Africa’s budget speech welcomed by expert

South Africa’s investment plan in infrastructure development, the reduction of corporate tax, and the bailouts of state-owned enterprises announced on Wednesday by Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana were welcomed.

“The infrastructure investment is a good move and the state should increase its spending on infrastructure. All my expectations for this budget have been met,” according to Dawie Roodt, an economist at Efficient Group.

Roodt told Xinhua that the budget was moving in the correct direction with the economy continuing to recover this year, even though the growth would be slower compared to last year.

The minister said the real GDP is forecast to grow at 2.1 percent in 2022 and the following three years would average 1.8 percent.

As a result of the pandemic, South Africa has increased its borrowing in recent years. It was expected that the government’s debt would reach 5.4 trillion Rand (35.4 billion U.S. dollars) by September.

Roodt said he was not pleased with the fact that the old age, disability, and care dependency grants would be raised by 90 rands in April, and that child grants would go up by 20, saying they would increase the nation’s debt burden.

The Congress of South African Trade Unions (COSATU) also welcomed the investment in infrastructure projects in energy, water, roads, rails, ports, housing, education, and agriculture.

“We urge the government to designate steel, machinery, clothing, and other construction material for local procurement to boost local manufacturing,” said COSATU’s spokesperson Sizwe Pamla. Enditem