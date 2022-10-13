South Africa’s business confidence index hits pre-COVID-19 levels

The business confidence index (BCI) has climbed back to pre-COVID-19 levels, said the South African Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SACCI) Wednesday.

“The September 2022 SACCI BCI measured 110.9, a level better than the average for 2020 and higher than the March 2020 level of 103.9 before the COVID-19 pandemic struck and the economic lockdown was imposed, it implies that business confidence remains resilient,” said SACCI CEO Alan Mukoki.

The SACCI said inward overseas tourism and merchandise import and export volumes made positive contributions to the business confidence in the short term.

The business chamber noted that higher real interest rates, lower share prices, and the real value of building plans hurt the BCI in August and September.

He explained that increased retail sales and production activity of the manufacturing sector as major employers were also positive on a yearly basis.

Mukoki said the average business confidence index for the third quarter was 2.2 index points higher than the second quarter of 2022. He disclose that the BCI for the first nine months of 2022 was 108.7, similar to 2021 during the same period.

Mukoki cited erratic energy supply as one of the challenges the country has to urgently fix.

South Africa has been facing various challenges like COVID-19 which disrupted global supply chains and trade, corruption, and mismanagement in both state-owned enterprises and the private sector. Enditem