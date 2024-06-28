South Africa’s CEF Returns as Platinum Sponsor of African Energy Week 2024

South Africa’s Central Energy Fund (CEF) has reaffirmed its unwavering commitment to advancing energy security and sustainable development across the Southern African Development Community (SADC).

This commitment is demonstrated by CEF’s return as a Platinum Sponsor and Gold Exhibitor for African Energy Week (AEW) 2024. Scheduled for November 4-8 in Cape Town, AEW serves as the premier platform for stakeholders in the African energy sector to forge partnerships and drive investment.

This year, CEF’s participation at AEW highlights its pivotal role in South Africa’s energy landscape, particularly with the merger of its subsidiaries PetroSA, iGas, and the Strategic Fuel Fund into the South African National Petroleum Company (SANPC). Pending the promulgation of the National Petroleum Bill, SANPC will focus on oil and gas exploration, production, and infrastructure development alongside renewable energy initiatives.

CEF’s merger and acquisition strategy is a testament to its proactive approach to enhancing energy supply and infrastructure. The acquisition of Sapref, South Africa’s largest oil refinery, is a key move to bolster refining capacity and stabilize the fuel supply chain, reinforcing CEF’s strategic vision.

CEF’s influence extends continent-wide through strategic investments and partnerships. A recent stake acquisition in Mozambique’s Republic Pipeline Company (Rompco) is a testament to this. This move strengthens CEF’s pivotal role in regional energy infrastructure, supporting the 865-km gas transmission pipeline from Mozambique to South Africa. CEF’s commitment to regional energy infrastructure is a key factor in the development of the African energy sector.

“As a Platinum Sponsor of AEW 2024, CEF will leverage this platform to showcase its energy innovation and sustainability leadership,” emphasized NJ Ayuk, Executive Chairman of the African Energy Chamber. The sponsorship underscores CEF’s commitment to driving collaboration and advancing Africa’s energy agenda through strategic investments and pioneering initiatives.