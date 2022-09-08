South Africa’s confidence index down in third quarter

The RMB/BER Business Confidence Index declined from 42 to 39 in the third quarter of 2022 owing to various factors, said Rand Merchant Bank (RMB) Wednesday.

The RMB said they interviewed 1,200 senior executives from building, manufacturing, and trade from Aug. 10-29 and 61 percent of respondents are not happy about the current business conditions.

“Confidence among retailers and wholesalers remains well above long-term averages, which speaks to the surprising resilience of consumer spending… fixed investment in manufacturing, after a temporary drop in the second quarter, resumed its upward trajectory to a level that is now close to its long-term average,” said Rand Merchant Bank chief economist Ettienne le Roux. Enditem