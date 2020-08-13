South Africa’s COVID-19 recovery rate has reached 75.9 percent, with the number of recoveries currently standing at 432,029, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said on Wednesday.

The minister said earlier in the day that with fewer and fewer daily confirmed cases reported, the country’s COVID-19 infection rate appears to be stable.

South Africa recorded a cumulative number of 568,919 confirmed COVID-19 cases as of Wednesday, the minister said in his daily update. Of these cases, 2,810 were reported in the past 24 hours, Mkhize said.

For two days, the daily confirmed cases in the country have hovered around 2,000, compared with about 10,000 a week ago. “Regrettably we report 259 new COVID-19 related deaths: 46 from Eastern Cape, 108 from Gauteng, 74 from KwaZulu Natal, 31 from Western Cape,” Mkhize said.

This brought the cumulative total of reported COVID-19 related deaths to 11,010, he said. The minister cautioned against drawing any conclusions from the significant decline in the daily COVID-19 infection rate. He urged South Africans to continue observing health regulations such as wearing masks.

South Africa remains the COVID-19 epicenter in Africa, with more than half of the total cases in the continent. Worldwide, the country ranks the fifth in terms of confirmed cases, after the United States, Brazil, India and Russia.