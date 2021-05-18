Nobel Peace Prize laureate Emeritus Archbishop Desmond Tutu on Monday appeared at a COVID-19 vaccination site in Cape Town, the legislative capital of South Africa, during the launch of vaccination in Western Cape Province and received the vaccine there.

Tutu, born in 1931, and his wife Leah both sat in a wheelchair on the site and were among the eligible citizens aged 60 and above for registering for the 2nd phase of the national vaccination program that started in the day.”All my life I have tried to do the right thing and, today, getting vaccinated against COVID-19 is definitely the right thing to do.

That’s why Leah and I took this step, to do our part to start the national healing process so we can end this pandemic. We have to do this together!” the staunch supporter of vaccination said in a joint statement by his Desmond and Leah Tutu Legacy Foundation and the Western Cape government released after the launch.”Believe me, when you get to our age, little needles worry you far less than bending-over does,” he said.

Following the first phase of the vaccination program for healthcare workers only, the second phase will inoculate persons aged 60 years and above first, then other groups of people including essential workers, persons in congregate settings and persons over 18 years of age with co-morbidities.

The second phase will be carried out in parallel with unfinished inoculations in the first phase, following a 14-day pause of Johnson and Johnson vaccines rollout. As of Monday, the Western Cape has administered a total of 93,153 vaccines during the first phase.