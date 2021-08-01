South Africa’s eThekwini municipality closes beaches after chemical spillage

South Africa’s eThekwini municipality on Friday said they are closing some beaches due to the chemical spillage in the Umhlanga Lagoon which was possibly caused by violent protests.

The closure will affect beaches including Beachwood, Virginia, Glenashley, and La Lucia, inclusive of tidal pools.

“Extensive environmental impacts are being reported at uMhlanga and uMdloti Lagoons and beaches in the vicinity and these have contributed to killing numerous species of marine and bird life,” said eThekwini municipality in a statement.

“The pollution is considered serious and can affect one’s health if species are collected and consumed. Lagoon and seawater contact must also be avoided. The public is therefore advised to cease all activity on the above-mentioned beaches.”

The municipality said, “The public are advised to avoid the beach area at this time until it is deemed safe. Clean up companies are trying to deal with the spill which originated from a chemical warehouse fire in Umhlanga, following this week’s unrest. Other potential pollution sources are being investigated. Authorities are monitoring the situation closely.” Enditem